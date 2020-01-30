Local NewsMakedonija.SlajderNational Correspondents

Strumica to get Europe House

Strumica soon will get Europe House as part of the EU for You project, the Minicipality of Strumica said.

Photo of Ристо Тасев, Струмица Ристо Тасев, Струмица 30 January 2020 16:24

