Strumica region farmers pleased with produce sales

Strumica, 27 July 2020 (MIA) — Sweet red and green pepper, gherkin, plum, melon, watermelon, and grape demand is holding steady after the season’s first batches of produce were harvested in the Strumica region, MIA’s Strumica correspondent reports.

The only exception, according to the region’s farmers and buyers, are locally grown tomatoes. They are not selling well at foreign markets due to the current oversupply of each country’s own tomatoes.

According to Blagoj Vitanov, a produce buyer from Strumica, sweet red pepper demand is high. Sold at 40 denars per kilo, the peppers are being exported into Balkan countries as well as the EU.

Melons are also selling well. “Watermelons sell for 8 to 10 denars per kilo, and melons for 15 denars per kilo,” Vitanov told MIA. “The only problem we have is with finding a market for our tomatoes.

“We sell them for 15 to 20 denars per kilo, but locally grown tomatoes are being offered at many markets at the moment, so people’s interest in our tomatoes has waned.”

On the other hand, according to Vitanov, grapes and green peppers have reached a good price.

“Depending on their quality, [green peppers] are sold at 20 to 30 denars per kilo,” he said, adding that black grapes sell for 50 and white grapes for 80 denars per kilo.

Agreeing that interest in sweet red peppers has been considerable, Strumica buyer Aco Stoilkov also noted strong demand for local plums, sold at 30 denars per kilo.

Farmers Labor Union representative Risto Velkov confirmed overall produce demand was steady and prices were good. Watermelons, he said, were selling even better than last year.

Velkov also mentioned tomato growers as the only local farmers facing difficulties at the moment.

Still, he said, “the season’s second harvest of tomatoes will come in ten days or so, and we expect interest to grow.

“We’re pleased people are buying gherkins, sold at 40 to 50 denars per kilo,” he added, while also pointing out the upcoming ajvarka pepper harvest should further boost produce sales in time for the season of making ajvar – the savory roasted red pepper spread that’s a Balkan wintertime staple. mr/