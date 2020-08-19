Strumica-grown ajvarka pepper in great demand

Strumica, 19 August 2020 (MIA) — The ajvarka pepper — the main ingredient of the regional wintertime food staple, ajvar — has been in great demand both by buyers and by food manufacturers, according to MIA’s Strumica correspondent.

Depending on its quality, this kind of pepper is sold at 15 to 30 denars per kilo at the moment. It is mostly exported into the former Yugoslavia region and the European Union.

“The ajvarka is selling like hotcakes,” according to Blagoj Vitanov, a produce supplier from Strumica. “All local food manufacturers are buying it, too. The greatest demand comes from all the former Yugoslav republics and a number of European markets.”

Kire Jovov, who owns Agro-komerc 92, a food manufacturing company, confirmed for MIA that vegetable processing plants have begun buying this kind of red pepper and processing it.

“We are running at full capacity,” said Jovov. “We pay 30 denars per kilo for the peppers for consumption, and 15 to 25 per kilo for those for processing, depending on their quality.

“We’ve created a secure market for ourselves and so far everything is going according to plan.”

“In addition to the ajvarka, we also buy and process gherkins, and we have all we need for this production cycle. Some skepticism remains among manufacturers and suppliers considering the announced second wave of the coronavirus, but we hope we can market what we produce,” Jovov added.

Despite his positive attitude being mirrored by other growers and agriculture experts, some warned the ajvarka crop may be down because of the heavy rains recently.

“We’ve already seen some crops go bad,” Dragi Pamukov, a pepper grower from the village of Kuklish, said.

“Water has taken its toll and, according to my estimates, around 10 percent has been affected by blight. The ajvarka takes longer to mature and harvest (seeing it’s harvested from June through October), which is why it’s more susceptible to blight.”

Agronomist and plant protection expert Risto Vuchkov agreed, pointing out that the heavy rains have also threatened other crops.

“The changeable weather during this year has caused damage not only to peppers but to other produce, as well.”

As for other produce prices, MIA has learned that watermelons are selling for 5 to 6 denars per kilo; tomatoes for up to 30 denars per kilo; cucumbers for 25 to 30 denars per kilo; grapes for 20 to 35 denars per kilo, depending on the variety; and pepperoncini and hot lord’s peppers are going for 25 denars per kilo. mr/