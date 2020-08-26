Struga mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Skopje, 26 August 2020 (MIA) – The mayor of Struga Ramiz Merko tests positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalized in Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases.

The local authorities told Wednesday that Merko headed for Skopje late on Tuesday for a health check-up and later on he was admitted to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases.

Two new coronavirus cases were registered in Struga on Tuesday with 142 active cases in this municipality. The total number of infected people in Struga since the pandemic outbreak is 547.