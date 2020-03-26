Strong North Macedonia-Italy friendship in times of adversity, says Dimitrov

Skopje, 26 March 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov had a phone call Thursday with Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio upon Italy’s request, the Foreign Ministry (MoFA) said.

Di Maio congratulated Dimitrov on the positive decision of the EU General Affairs Council to approve the opening of negotiations with North Macedonia, saying he wanted to congratulate the Macedonian citizens on the long-awaited success despite the crisis his country was facing.

Thanking his Italian counterpart on the continuous support and the attention and commitment from the pandemic-hit Italy, Dimitrov said that North Macedonia’s achievement was a success of both Italy and the Union.

He expressed condolences to Italy for the coronavirus fatalities and wished speedy recovery of those being treated and wished the country overcome the challenges in the trying times.

“To congratulate your friends on their achievements in times when you, yourselves, are going through difficulties is not only a virtue, but also a proof of strong Macedonian-Italian friendship,” Minister Dimitrov said after his phone call with the Italian Foreign Minister.