Streets blocked in France on sixth day of pension protests

Paris, 10 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Large protests blocked roads in French cities on Tuesday as trade unions sought a show of force the day before the government was due to detail its pension reform plans.

On the sixth day of a strike against President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed reforms, most of the Paris metro remained shut down.

State railways said only one in five high-speed trains would run – although that was up from one in 10 on the first day of the strike last Thursday.

As protesters took to the streets for the second time in a week, the Interior Ministry estimated their numbers at 339,000, down from 806,000 on Thursday.

The Education Ministry said 16 per cent of teachers were out on strike on Tuesday, compared with 46 per cent on Thursday.

Two of France’s three biggest trade unions, as well as many smaller ones, are hoping to derail Macron’s plan to replace France’s 42 different pension schemes with a single points-based system.

In the midst of a huge protest march on Paris’ Left Bank, one teacher from a lower secondary school in the Paris suburb of Alfortville told dpa that his colleagues had little faith in government assurances.

Teachers were one of the professions that stood to lose most from the abolition of profession-specific schemes and the implementation of the points-based system, said Jean-Baptiste Geneves.

“All the ministers say we are not going to lose a cent, but the fact is we don’t believe them at all,” he said.

Geneves said two thirds of teachers in his school were out on strike, but admitted it was less than last week as many of them were waiting to see the details of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s proposals.

Also aggrieved by the reform plans was Marc Morvan, a warehouse worker in the Natural History Museum in Paris.

“There are 42 pension schemes, but each one of them has its justifications,” he said. “They are social conquests!”

Morvan criticized the government’s focus on public sector pension schemes, which allow some workers in transport and the hospital system to retire in their 50s.

“I earn 1,600 euros [1,772 dollars] net [monthly] after 34 years working,” he argued. “And then they say we’re privileged!”

The government is determined to press ahead with the reform, its third big confrontation with historically rooted but waning unions which were unable to stop a reform of the SNCF rail service and pro-business changes to the labour code.

But aside from the trade union mobilization, the government has suffered two embarrassments in recent days.

Pensions chief Jean-Paul Delevoye had to step down from an unpaid insurance industry position that he had not declared on his register of interests, according to French media.

And on Monday, four economists who helped draft the economic section of Macron’s 2017 election manifesto warned that the government was in danger of losing its way with the pensions reform.

The plans should focus on unifying and simplifying the country’s pensions system rather than cutting costs or raising the retirement age, the economists warned.

The public also needed reassurance about the value of the points they would earn by paying into the system, they wrote.