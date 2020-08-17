Streets and Roads PE director dismissed from post

Skopje, 17 August 2020 (MIA) – Streets and Roads public enterprise director Senad Smailovikj has been dismissed from his post on Monday.

“I’d like to inform the public that Streets and Roads PE director was dismissed from his post today,” Skopje Mayor Petre Shilegov posted on Facebook.

Police reported on Sunday that S.S. (33) from Skopje was arrested on August 15 in Struga after he was found with cocaine during police search.

He has been taken to a police station, and appropriate measures will follow after the case is fully investigated.