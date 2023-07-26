  • среда, 26 јули 2023
Y China’s Feature: What does pandas’ home look like?

Cute face, chunky body, dark eye circles that never fade: pandas appeal to young and old from across the globe to visit their hometown city Chengdu in southwestern China. The adorable-to-all animal is also a token of the country’s neighborliness and friendliness. Rongbao, the mascot of the Chengdu FISU Games, is designed after a giant panda named Zhima (Sesame) in the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. Why is it chosen as the prototype of the moscot, and what does pandas’ home of the Pandas look like? Xingyue from Y China heads to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding for close observation of the lovely creature. She experiences serving as a security guard at the research base while marshalling the crowds to visit the place; she talks to keepers of giant pandas, learning from them how to make steamed panda bread in the Giant Panda Kitchen. Xingyue also interviews the mascot Rongbao’s chief designer, Zang Xiaoke, who shares the inspiration and details for creating the mascot. “We have endowed the mascot with the spirits and cultural symbols of Chengdu,” said Zang. Nowadays, giant pandas, a calling card of Chengdu, serve as the best representation of the city’s vibes. As Chengdu FISU Games is around the corner, the host city is ready to offer visitors an insight into its spirit of passion and hospitality.

