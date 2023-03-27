  • понеделник, 27 март 2023
The Second International Forum on “Democracy: The Shared Human Values” kicked off in Beijing

Hosted by the State Council Information Office of China, organized by Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China Media Group and China International Communications Group, the Second International Forum on “Democracy: The Shared Human Values” was held in Beijing from March 22nd to 23rd. Hundreds of Chinese and foreign distinguished guests from more than 100 countries, regions and international organizations adopted a combination of offline and online communication to discuss topics such as “democracy and sustainable development”, “democracy and innovation”, “democracy and global governance”, “democracy and the diversity of human civilization”, “democracy and the road to modernization” and so on.

The participants believed that democracy is the common value of all mankind, and there are many forms of realizing democracy. The coexistence and symbiosis of different civilizations is the way to the healthy development of human civilization. All countries should respect the diversity of world civilizations, respect the democratic development path of other countries, strengthen exchanges and mutual learning, and promote the construction of a community of shared future for mankind. The Communist Party of China proposes and develops people's democracy in the whole process, and continuously transforms the value concept of the people as the masters of the country into scientific and effective institutional arrangements as well as concrete and realistic democratic practices. The people enjoy a wide range of democratic rights, and the people's democratic participation continues to expand, which has condensed consensus and strength for the modernization in Chinese style.

At the meeting, the foreign guests discussed the topics of the forum. Former Prime Minister of Thailand, Abhisit Vejjajiva pointed out that the international community needs to play a constructive role and firmly practice multilateralism, which is an effective way to promote the multipolarization of the world and the democratization of international relations. José Luís Centella, chairman of the Communist Party of Spain, pointed out that China insists on taking the people as the center to promote the modernization process and improve the people's living standards in an all-round way. It is to strengthen the international cooperation in poverty alleviation, food security, and green development, and work together to solve the most direct and realistic interests of the people. Mushahid Said, chairman of the National Defense Committee of the Senate of Pakistan, pointed out that China's Initiative “Belt and Road” has brought more than 100 countries and international organizations together. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is one of the flagship projects under the construction of “Belt and Road”. It represents the concept of a community of shared future for mankind with win-win cooperation. Xu Qingqi, chairman of the Centre for New Inclusive Asia of Malaysia, pointed out that the problems in the world now are different from those in the past. We are all one family upon the globalization, the progress of science and technology, China proposing a community of shared future for mankind. Therefore, we must look at global governance beyond the range of a specific country.

 

 

 

Contact: Liu Quanping

Tel.: 0086-13911163556

Email: liuquanping@cass.org.cn

 

____________________________________________

 

 

Напомена: Оригинален текст. За содржината е одговорен нарачателот.

 

