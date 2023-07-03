  • понеделник, 03 јули 2023
China Matters' Feature: Why Is Chengdu Called the Kung Fu Center of China?

Chengdu, a popular tourist city located in southwestern China, has become a must-visit destination for Kung Fu fans with more than 2.8 million residents practicing different styles of Tai Chi. It’s also the origin of one of China’s oldest Kung Fu styles: Qingcheng Kung Fu. This year, martial artists from around the world will congregate and train in Chengdu on the sidelines of the martial arts competition of the World University Games. 

Why are millions of people "Kung Fu fighting" in Chengdu? What do the World Unviersity Games and its martial arts competition mean to the host city of Chengdu?

In this video, American host Katherine, determined to acquire some awesome Kung Fu moves, makes a pilgrimage to Qingcheng Mountain where she meets up with Master Liu Suibin, the current head of Qingcheng Kung Fu. 

Katherine also discovers Chengdu has many foreigners practicing martial arts. She learns how to wield a Tai Chi sword from Chengdu Sport University student Kira from Ukraine. But how are martial arts like these judged in the World University Games? Multiple gold medal reciepent Liu Tao, head coach of the Hong Kong Kung Fu team, gives Katherine the rundown. 

Will Katherine emerge from Qingcheng Mountain with some new Kung Fu moves up her sleeve? What is there to look forward to in this year's World University Games? Check the video and see more interesting stories of Kung Fu culture in Chengdu.

 

 

Contact: Li Siwei

Tel: 008610-68996566

E-mail：lisiwei5125@gmail.com

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/UNZ8OKuAKWw 

 

 

China Matters

Османи: Уставните измени во Собранието откако ќе се исцрпат сите можности за консензус

Османи: Уставните измени во Собранието откако ќе се исцрпат сите можности за консензус

