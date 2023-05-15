  • понеделник, 15 мај 2023
Логирај Се

China Matters’ Feature: How A Legendary Figure Brings about Culture and Courage

China Matters’ Feature: How A Legendary Figure Brings about Culture and Courage

Sun Wukong, or the Monkey King, is a well-known heroic character in Chinese legends. Developed from Chinese culture, the stories featuring Sun, such as Born in a Stone, Havoc in Heaven and The Leaf-Palm Fan, have been promoted to the rest of the world. To help Sun Wukong’s stories get across in the Middle East, an animated short Be the Sun Wukong in Your World is telling a story of challenge and courage.

This animated short features a Jordanian boy named Mudd, who was timid and unconfident. His father sent him a figure and a set of books of Sun Wukong as a gift. Accompanied by Sun Wukong, he becomes braver and more confident. After growing up, he starts to encourage others by telling them Sun Wukong’s stories. 

“Marvel is not created by divine power, but by continuous effort,” so go the words at the end of the animated short. “Be the Sun Wukong in your world, be the hero defined by yourself.” Carrying his story from China to the Middle East, Sun Wukong is setting off a brand-new adventure.

This animated short is co-produced by State Investment Development Corporation and China Matters. With the story of Sun Wukong, people from the Middle East and other regions will have more access to Chinese traditional culture. 

 

 

Contact: Tan Jiaqing

Tel: 008610-68996932

E-mail: jqtan@cnmatters.com

Youtube Link:

Тагови

China Matters

Можно е и ова да ти се допаѓа

China Matters’ Feature: What Makes Ningbo-CEEC Connection Vibrant?

China Matters’ Feature: What Makes Ningbo-CEEC Connection Vibrant?

ПОТОЧИЊА спектакуларно го прославија својот 20. роденден!

ПОТОЧИЊА спектакуларно го прославија својот 20. роденден!

ФЕРОИНВЕСТ и ЦЕНТРАЛИНВЕСТ со 113 милиони евра приход во 2022 година

ФЕРОИНВЕСТ и ЦЕНТРАЛИНВЕСТ со 113 милиони евра приход во 2022 година

Првата конференција за комерцијални недвижности во Македонија обезбеди квалитетна платформа за размена на знаење и искуства

Првата конференција за комерцијални недвижности во Македонија обезбеди квалитетна платформа за размена на знаење и искуства

„Светот на Биби“ во друштво со најголемите светски брендови во Лондон

„Светот на Биби“ во друштво со најголемите светски брендови во Лондон

ГОРАН АНЃУШЕВ: ФЕРО ИНВЕСТ Е ЕДИНСТВЕНА МАКЕДОНСКА КОМПАНИЈА КОЈА ДАВА КОМПЛЕТНА УСЛУГА ЗА ФОТОВОЛТАИЧНИ ЕЛЕКТРАНИ

ГОРАН АНЃУШЕВ: ФЕРО ИНВЕСТ Е ЕДИНСТВЕНА МАКЕДОНСКА КОМПАНИЈА КОЈА ДАВА КОМПЛЕТНА УСЛУГА ЗА ФОТОВОЛТАИЧНИ ЕЛЕКТРАНИ

РЕС ИСТРГУВА НАЈГОЛЕМА КОЛИЧИНА ЕЛЕКТРИЧНА ЕНЕРГИЈА НА ПРВИОТ ДЕН НА МАКЕДОНСКАТА БЕРЗА ЗА СТРУЈА

РЕС ИСТРГУВА НАЈГОЛЕМА КОЛИЧИНА ЕЛЕКТРИЧНА ЕНЕРГИЈА НА ПРВИОТ ДЕН НА МАКЕДОНСКАТА БЕРЗА ЗА СТРУЈА

Посетителите ја докажаа љубовта кон новите книги и читањето - Арена Борис Трајковски исполнета со читатели од сите возрасти

Посетителите ја докажаа љубовта кон новите книги и читањето - Арена Борис Трајковски исполнета со читатели од сите возрасти

Избор на уредникот

Влада: САД директно и порачаа на опозицијата да го поддржи европскиот пат на државата и уставните измени

Влада: САД директно и порачаа на опозицијата да го поддржи европскиот пат на државата и уставните из...

Остани поврзан

Овој материјал не смее да се складира, издава, емитува, препишува и повторно да се дистрибуира во каква било форма, без писмена дозвола од Медиумска информативна агенција. Секој упад и злоупотреба на интернет-страницата на МИА е казнив по членовите 251 и 251a од КЗ на Република Северна Македонија. Правен консултант и застапник: адвокат Милена Велјаноска - Стоиловска. Изработено од Кјуб Системи

© 2022 Медиумска информативна агенција