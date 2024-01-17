  • среда, 17 јануари 2024
China Matters’ Feature：Why Zhongshan and Burnaby are called the cities of gaming?

With a bunch of popular online games, the Canadian gaming industry enjoys a high reputation globally. Burnaby is a pacesetter in the country’s gaming industry. After over 20 years of development, Burnaby has formed a diverse industrial cluster.

The video game industry in Burnaby has continued to innovate in terms of creativity, technology, and influence, and has made important contributions to the development of the global gaming industry.

Zhongshan, China’s southern coastal city and a sister city of Burnaby, boasts a rapidly developing gaming and entertainment industry and has become a vital supplier for the global gaming companies and individuals as well. The two cities have continuously enhanced exchange and communication in the gaming and entertainment industry.

In this video, Deniz, a fashion blogger living in Burnaby, shuttles through various cool and colorful scenes of gaming and entertainment and visits the largest gaming and entertainment equipment producers in Zhongshan. Through the dialogue between Deniz and industry professionals, viewers can learn about increased cooperation and exchange in gaming between Zhongshan and Burnaby. The cross-cultural interactions have promoted the innovation and development of the gaming and entertainment industry while deepening the friendship and understanding between the people of the two cities.

 

 

Contact: Wu Xuanni

Tel.: 008610-68996566

E-mail: chloefeng@foxmail.com

YouTube Link: 

 

China Matters

