Stoltenberg: Welcome to NATO, North Macedonia!

Skopje, 27 March 2020 (MIA) – Today, North Macedonia became NATO’s newest member, upon depositing its instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty with the US State Department in Washington DC. NATO Allies signed North Macedonia’s Accession Protocol in February 2019, after which all 29 national parliaments voted to ratify the country’s membership, the Alliance said on its website.

“Welcome to NATO, North Macedonia! It’s been a long road, but all your efforts have paid off. The formal accession process is now complete, and we are glad to have the 30th member of our Alliance with us,” tweeted Stoltenberg.

A flag-raising ceremony for North Macedonia will take place at NATO Headquarters on 30 March 2020, in the presence of the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, and the Chargé d’Affaires of the Delegation of North Macedonia to NATO Mr. Zoran Todorov.

The flag of North Macedonia will be simultaneously raised at the Allied Command Operations in Mons (Belgium) and at the Allied Command Transformation in Norfolk (US).