Stoltenberg to Spasovski: Protocol is into force, North Macedonia is 30th NATO member

According to the government’s PR team quoting the letter, North Macedonia will become a Party to the North Atlantic Treaty “on the date of the deposit of its instrument of accession with the Government of the United States of America,” in accordance with Article 10 of the Treaty.

“On behalf of all the Parties,” Stoltenberg writes, “I am honored to communicate to the Government of North Macedonia an invitation to accede to the North Atlantic Treaty.”

Skopje, 20 March 2020 (MIA) — In a letter to caretaker PM Oliver Spasovski on Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg writes that all Allies notified the U.S. government of their acceptance of the accession protocol for North Macedonia signed in Brussels on Feb. 6, 2019, bringing the protocol into force.

“Allow me to take this opportunity,” NATO’s Secretary-General says, “to express my satisfaction, and that of all NATO Allies, regarding North Macedonia’s forthcoming accession to the Alliance.”

PM Spasovski commented on Stoltenberg’s letter via his Facebook profile.

“NATO has formally informed us that all Allies have ratified our accession protocol,” Spasovski wrote.

“Today,” he continued, “we’re taking steps to send our [instrument of accession] to Washington.

“Next week, it will be deposited in Washington, whereupon the Republic of North Macedonia will become the 30th NATO member.”

This is a landmark moment for the country, he highlighted. “We’ve reached an important strategic objective for the stability of the state and the security of all of our citizens.”

Next, President Stevo Pendarovski will sign the instrument of accession before forwarding it to Washington, D.C., next week.

“Today,” President Pendarovski said in a Facebook post, “I will sign North Macedonia’s Instrument of Accession to the North Atlantic Treaty, already initialed by Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.”

According to Pendarovski, the signing of the instrument is the final step to NATO membership.

“We are realizing, in these extraordinary circumstances, one of our country’s two most important strategic objectives – becoming a full member of the world’s largest military and political organization,” he noted. mr/