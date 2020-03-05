Stoltenberg says North Macedonia soon to become member of NATO

Zagreb, 4 March 2020 (MIA) – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Wednesday in Zagreb that North Macedonia would become a NATO member within the next few weeks, and the alliance’s chief thanked Croatia for its support to the open door policy, news agency HINA reports.

We welcome the fact that Croatia has been a staunch advocate for NATO’s open door policy. And soon, within the next few weeks, North Macedonia will become the 30th member, which shows that our door remains open, Stoltenberg said at a press conference after his meeting with Croatian President Zoran Milanovic.

The Croatian president, who was sworn in on 18 February, said that “his old acquaintance and friend” Stoltenberg was the first foreign guest since he took office, noting that his own diplomatic career had started in NATO.