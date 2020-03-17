0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Stoltenberg: Congratulations North Macedonia, welcome to NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has welcomed the Spanish Senate's ratification of North Macedonia's NATO Accession Protocol, congratulating the country for the Alliance membership.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 17 March 2020 17:49

Skopje, 17 March 2020 (MIA) – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has welcomed the Spanish Senate’s ratification of North Macedonia’s NATO Accession Protocol, congratulating the country for the Alliance membership.

“The Spanish Senate has just ratified North Macedonia’s accession to NATO. With that, all Allies have welcomed our soon-to-be 30th member. Congratulations, North Macedonia!,” tweeted Stoltenberg.

Senate President Pilar Llop and a few other officials were present in person, while senators voted by video-link. King Felipe VI of Spain is set to sign the protocol shortly.

