Stoltenberg: Best way to counter disinformation campaigns is concrete support to allies

Brussels, 15 April 2020 (MIA) – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg referred to the problem of disinformation related to the coronavirus circulating on the Balkans after today’s virtual meeting of NATO Defense Ministers, MIA reports from Brussels.

“Countries in the Western Balkans have received support from NATO and its allies, with North Macedonia highlighting this during the meeting. This was the first ministerial meeting that a defense minister from North Macedonia participated in. Minister Radmila Shekerinska listed the NATO allies – The Netherlands, the United States, the Czech Republic, Norway and many others – that have provided concrete support with medical equipment, field hospital, financial support and so on to North Macedonia,” Stoltenberg told the online press conference.

According to him, the best way to counter disinformation campaigns is by providing concrete support to allies, as NATO is doing every day, “because by acting we send a clear message”.

“We provide support to our allies in the Western Balkans, but today we also discussed with our Supreme Operational Commander, General Wolters how we can speed up and step up their support,” stressed Stoltenberg.