Stimulus package payment cards to be distributed June-July, says Angelovska

Skopje, 21 May 2020 (MIA) – The citizens will get the payment cards and the funds between June and July, as regulated in the stimulus package. The tourism vouchers will be handed out in June or July at the latest and they will be valid until the end of the year, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday, she said that the decrees regulating the measures were expected to be adopted by the government by the end of next week.

Cash from the payment cards, some EUR 50, cannot be withdrawn, Angelovska explained, they will be used only to buy domestic products.

We, she said, are working with the Ministry for Information Society and Administration to find a solution enabling the citizens to check themselves if they are entitled to financial assistance and how much.

“The decree has been already drafted and is about to be sent. We are working intensively to implement the measures and there’s no room for impatience,” Minister Angelovska said when asked when the citizens and the companies will be able to apply for the announced measures.

According to her, the citizens won’t have to apply apply for the measure themselves. “We’re using Public Revenue Office’s databases to look into the monthly incomes and we have already compiled a list of how many citizens are targeted with this measure of 9,000 or 3,000 denars in financial support,” Angelovska said.

Speaking about the tourism vouchers, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said the measure was designed to enhance domestic tourism.

“The measure covers everyone earning less than 15,000 denars, which is 100,000 citizens. The vouchers will be used in hotels across the country and private accommodations,” he told the news conference, adding each voucher would be worth EUR 100.