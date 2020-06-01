Still early to reopen borders, says Filipche

Skopje, 1 June 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche told a news conference Monday that it’s still too early to reopen borders, adding that authorities are monitoring the situation and will base all future decisions on available data.

“I think it’s still too early to reopen borders, as that will also pose a risk on neighboring countries. Travel increases chances for importing new cases from abroad. Therefore, we’ll analyze data before reaching a decision on the matter,” Filipche said.

“This morning,” he added, “we concluded that it’s still too early to open discussion, but we have a whole week ahead of us.”

The Minister underlined that the decision to reopen borders can’t be rushed.

“Neighboring countries will also refer to data. I scheduled this morning another call with the Bulgarian [Health] Minister by the end of the week,” Filipche told reporters.