ArtsArts.PortalLocal NewsNational Correspondents

Stevo Simski wins Grigor Prlichev best poem award

The Grigor Prlichev Award for best poem was presented to Stevo Simski for his poem "The Mystery of Bogomils" at a ceremony in Ohrid held in his honor. 

Photo of Александар Бачиќ, Охрид Александар Бачиќ, Охрид 5 February 2020 14:59
Back to top button
Close
Close