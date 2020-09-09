Steinmeier: Germany is North Macedonia’s sincere and reliable partner

Skopje, 9 September 2020 (MIA) – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier congratulated in a note President Stevo Pendarovski on North Macedonia’s Independence Day (September 8).

Steinmeier said the country this year rejoiced the much-deserved admission to NATO and the decision to start negotiating with the EU.

He stressed that it is important for the country to remain engaged and continue pursuing reforms in key areas.

Germany, Steinmeier added, will keep supporting North Macedonia in its ambition to join the EU and in handling the consequences from the COVID-19 as a sincere and reliable partner.