Stefan Markovski’s poetry published in international anthology

Skopje, 20 May 2020 (MIA) — Macedonian writer Stefan Markovski’s poem has been included in the international poetry anthology Hibiscus: Poems that Heal and Empower published in Calcutta, India.

Translated into English by the author, “The Joy-Breathing Universes” is part of Markovski’s poetry collection Gray is the Color of The Universes’ Light.

Hibiscus was edited by Indian poet Kiriti Sengupta.

“Honestly, when I conceived Hibiscus, I was particularly keen on curating poems that address healing,” Sengupta writes, explaining that healing “is not all about back to normalcy, or in other words, restoration of the state of being. Healing imparts strength. It renders authority.”

The international anthology includes 103 poems.

Stefan Markovski (b. 1990, Gevgelija) is a Macedonian writer, poet, screenwriter and philosopher.

According to the European partnership program for the promotion of small and minority languages Other Words, Markovski’s writing career and contribution to modern Macedonian literature has granted him a number of literary prizes and honors, including the Macedonian Literary Avant-garde award for his The Wind-and-Fog Seller and Other Stories; the Petre M. Andreevski Prize for a novel; the Beli Mugri [White Dawns] award for best poetry book; the Krste Chachanski prize for short stories; the Literary Sparks festival’s Grand Prix for a poem; The November the 7th award, the Croatian Writers’ Association ‘Knjizevno pero’ prize, as well as several UNESCO prizes. mr/