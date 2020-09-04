Statue Fest 2020 starts in Skopje

Skopje, 4 September 2020 (MIA) – The 2020 edition of Statue Fest, organized by street theater production “Teatrosk” and supported by city authorities, starts Friday in Skopje.

Festival activities, inspired by the coronavirus, will take place at Skopje’s main square on Friday and Saturday.

“Living statue aim to present at the 2020 edition of the festival what live has been like in North Macedonia and the world since the start of the pandemic in March. Artists will be painted in the same color and convey through this silent art form the worst-case scenario for the upcoming period,” festival organizers have said.

All festival activities will be held in line with COVID-19 protective protocols and recommendations issued by the Health Ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO).