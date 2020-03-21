States tighten anti-virus measures as Germany eyes total lockdown

Several German states tightened lockdowns to slow the spread of coronavirus on Friday, as the federal government warned the public to stay indoors or risk being forced to do so.

Germany has so far urged citizens to stay at home and avoid social gatherings, but without issuing an official order on the national level.

Yet under the country’s federal division of powers, several states took matters into their own hands, announcing lockdowns, curfews, and restrictions to prevent citizens from leaving their homes.

The moves came as a dpa tally showed Germany’s number of coronavirus cases sky-rocketing to more than 18,400, with 53 deaths.

The southern state of Bavaria took the lead earlier on Friday, with state Premier Markus Soeder announcing that the region’s population of 13 million people must largely stay home, starting Saturday, or face fines.

Soeder said all non-essential businesses would close, including restaurants and retailers, and that people would only be allowed to leave their homes to work, help relatives or buy food.

Saarland, on the border with France, said it would follow suit with a similar full shutdown, though it remained unclear when and how it would be enforced.

The announcements came as regions across Germany tightened their shutdowns in the absence of a nationwide move.

All restaurants were closed, and all gatherings of more than a handful of people banned in Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Wuerttemberg and in the city-states of Berlin and Hamburg.

The city of Cologne also banned gatherings of more than two people.

Exceptions were made for restaurant delivery services and for gatherings of families and groups of co-workers.

The drastic moves were necessary as some people had not grasped the severity of the crisis, Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller told regional rbb radio station late on Friday.

“No matter how nice the weather is this weekend, this is not the time to meet with friends,” agreed Cologne’s city administrator Stephan Keller. “Anyone who doesn’t get that is endangering everyone’s freedoms.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday reiterated her plea to people to avoid meeting in groups, warning that more stringent measures would otherwise be put in place for the whole country.

Speaking through spokesman Steffen Seibert, she thanked millions of Germans who are staying at home and refraining from travel but said a minority continued to behave irresponsibly.

“We could change our minds at any time, we could respond with other instruments at any time,” Seibert told a press briefing on Friday.

Amid reports of police dispersing “corona parties” and crowds still gathering in city parks to enjoy the spring weather, the government is planning to review the need for tougher measures over the coming days.

“We will monitor the behavior of the population this weekend,” Helge Braun, the head of Merkel’s chancellery, told Spiegel magazine. “Saturday is a decisive day that we will be watching in particular.”

In the capital Berlin, 91 pubs, bars, and restaurants were given formal warnings for flouting curfew rules this week, a police spokeswoman said.

Most of Germany‘s population of 83 million will, at some point, catch the new coronavirus, according to the government’s disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute.

With older people and those with pre-existing health conditions at risk of dying, the country’s response has focused on slowing the infection rate to avoid overwhelming the country’s health services.