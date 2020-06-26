State Statistical Office: Fewer births, more deaths in 2019

Skopje, 26 June 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia has registered 19.845 live births and 20.446 deaths in 2019, experiencing a negative natural increase rate of -601, State Statistical Office data show.

The number of live births in urban areas was 11.772, which represents 59.3% of the total number of live births, in comparison with 8.073 live births or 40.7% in rural areas.

Skopje region had the highest share of total live births, i.e. 38.1%, whereas the East Region had the smallest share, i.e. 6.3%. The average age of mothers for all live births was 29.8 years in urban areas, as opposed to 28.2 in rural areas.

The average age of mothers at first births in urban areas was 28.5 years, and 25.9 years in rural areas. Mothers from rural areas at first births were 2.6 years younger than mothers from urban areas.

The number of deaths in urban areas was 12.831, which represents 62.8% in comparison with 7.615 or 37.2% in rural areas. The Skopje Region had the highest share of the total number of deaths, i.e. 29.9%, while the Northeast Region had the smallest share, 8.1%. There were 66 infant deaths in urban areas and 46 in rural areas.

The average age of deaths was 73.7 years in urban areas and 73.8 years in rural areas.

The natural increase rate in urban areas was negative for -1 059 people, while in rural areas it was positive for 458 people. Six regions including the Vardar region, the East, Southwest, Southeast, Pelagonia and Northeast regions show negative natural increase.

Data on internal migration at regional level show that the dominant form of migration was from rural to urban areas with 36.3%, whereas the inter-urban migration with 8.2%.

Rural-urban migration at the regional level was highest in the East region with 51.8%, while the Polog Region is characterised by interrural migration, making up 61.5% of the total migration in the region.

The external net migration was highest in the Skopje region (1.233 migrants), while the lowest in the Southeast region (-58).