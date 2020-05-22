State quarantine replaced by home isolation with PCR test: gov’t

Skopje, 22 May 2020 (MIA) – If persons returning from abroad by humanitarian flights or convoys have made PCR COVID-19 tests 72 hours prior to entering North Macedonia, they will be sent to mandatory home isolation instead of mandatory state quarantine, the Government decided on Friday.

“Mandatory home isolation is also ordered for foreigners for whom the Crisis HQ decides in cases of national or economic interest. They will have to present a medical certificate of a negative PCR test, in accordance with the protocols defined by the Commission for Infectious Diseases within the Ministry of Health,” the Government said in a press release.