State quarantine replaced by home isolation, protocol for borders to be defined

Skopje, 26 May 2020 (MIA) – The Government adopted Tuesday a specific protocol on procedures during entry of Macedonian nationals in the country, according to which the state quarantine is replaced by home isolation if citizens present a negative PCR test for COVID-19 made within 72 hours prior to the entry in North Macedonia.

As of today, all persons in state quarantine can take a PCR test at the facility where they are isolated. If the test is negative, they will be sent for home isolation.

Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski told a press conference that a protocol has also been defined for foreign diplomats accredited in the country and their family members, who can perform their tasks without restrictions if they present a certificate of a negative PCR test made within 72 hours prior to entry in the country.

The PM said the Committee for Infectious Diseases is charged with making a clear and precise assessment on the opening of state borders and draft entry and exit protocols, in coordination with regional countries.

“We have excellent communication with all states and travel of citizens will be regulated shortly. The Commission is also tasked with drafting specific protocols for the operation of hotels,” added Spasovski.

According to him, the Macedonian health sector reacted in a proper and timely manner, coping well with the COVID-19 situation, whereas all Government decisions have been taken based on expert analyses and recommendations.