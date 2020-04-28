State of emergency in Portgual to be lifted after May 2

Madrid, 28 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Portugal will not extend the state of emergency imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic after it is scheduled to end on May 2, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa announced on Tuesday.

The second highest level of emergency in the country was declared on March 18 for the first time under democratic rule.

The virus would be held under control using “other instruments” from this weekend onwards, de Sousa said after a meeting with experts from the public health sector.

Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa had already announced that Portugal was going to ease the restrictions imposed in order to curb the spread of the virus step by step in May. He is expected to announce the new rules this week.

The government is considering allowing shops, hairdressers and kindergartens to reopen, among other things.

Portugal had imposed a curfew on its 10 million citizens about six weeks ago. The country had reported some 23,000 coronavirus infections as of Tuesday and almost 950 deaths.

According to the authorities, the peak of new infections was already reached at the end of March.