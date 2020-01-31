State of emergency announced for Australian capital due to bush fire

Canberra, 31 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – A state of emergency has been declared in the Australian Capital Territory as an out-of-control bush fire just outside Canberra’s southern suburbs continues to burn.

“The combination of extreme heat, wind and a dry landscape will place suburbs at Canberra’s south at risk in coming days,” the Territory’s Chief Minister Andrew Bar told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

The current “Orroral Valley Fire” at Namadgi National Park, which spreads between Canberra and New South Wales, has already burned 18,500 hectares, or nearly 8 per cent of the territory’s total land area, and is threatening homes in the capital’s southern suburbs.

“This fire may become very unpredictable. It may become uncontrollable,” Barr said.

Hundreds of firefighters are battling the blaze that is believed to have been accidentally started on Monday by a landing light on a defence force helicopter. It is currently at a medium warning level.

The state of emergency gives the Emergency Services Commissioner extensive power to mobilize all the territory’s resources, coordinate evacuations, shut down energy and water services, or make use of any facilities or premises.

Barr said Canberra “is now facing the worst bushfire threat since the devastating fires of 2003,” which burned 160,000 hectares – more than two-thirds of total capital land area – killed four people and destroyed over 470 homes.

New South Wales Rural Fire Service has warned the Orroral fire will cross the state border on Friday afternoon and impact the Monaro Highway.

New South Wales itself is bracing for dangerous fire conditions and temperatures forecast to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in some areas over the weekend.