State of crisis on part of country’s territory due to increased migrant transit: gov’t

Skopje, 30 June 2020 (MIA) – The Government adopted Tuesday a decision on a state of crisis at a part of the country’s territory due to increased migrant entry and transit.

The state of crisis will last for 30 days, starting on July 2, with the HQ at the Crisis Management Center to be in continual session.

The HQ is tasked with drafting an action plan for prevention and management of the entry and transit of migrants at the territory of North Macedonia, along with complete overview of human and technical resources and plan for coordination activities, while state administration bodies to undertake measures and activities in accordance with regulations for crisis management, said the Government in a press release.

Upon a proposal of the National Committee for Countering Violent Extremism and Fighting Terrorism, the Government reviewed and adopted the report on a draft-national plan for reintegration and rehabilitation of returning foreign fighters and members of their families (women and children) and gave its consent for the national plan.