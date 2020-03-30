State Market Inspectorate: Don’t panic, there are enough lemons & their prices shouldn’t change

Skopje, 30 March 2020 (MIA) — Citizens shouldn’t panic because there are enough lemons, and wholesalers and retailers should refrain from manipulating their prices, State Market Inspectorate director Stojko Paunovski said Monday.

Retailers shouldn’t up the prices of lemons and other citrus fruits beyond the pre-determined markup of 10 to 15 percent, Paunovski explained.

He highlighted that lemons should be priced no more than 70 to 110 denars per kilo, the same as their price was on March 11.

Citizens, on the other hand, who submit complaints against retailers, should be specific, according to Paunovski.

All complaints, he noted, should include the name of the retailer, their address, and their number. The phone number to submit a complaint is 191.

“Following Friday’s inspections,” Paunovski continued, “all retailers have slashed their lemon prices. Our problem lies with the importers, the wholesalers. We are conducting audits at the moment and we have already fined two importers.

“The [lemon] wholesalers, who are four, should be made aware that any instance of their disregarding the government decision will result in new, more rigid measures.

“That’s why I’m calling on them to uphold this decision and keep their markup at 10 percent as previously agreed. Don’t manipulate.

“Greengrocers, in turn, shouldn’t try to push up their prices higher than the 15-percent markup.”

If they don’t do this, he said, the inspectors will have to fine them, which isn’t in the best interest for citizens.

“There have been more than 100 complaints filed so far, but nothing good has come from them, for citizens.

“So I call on them to respect the decision so we can make it through this crisis as painlessly as possible,” the State Market Inspectorate head said. mr/