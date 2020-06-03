State funding secured until year-end, says PM

Skopje, 2 June 2020 (MIA) – State funding has been secured for 2020 in the sense of salaries, pensions and other transfers. We cannot fully estimate what will happen by December, but we expect improvement in all fields. Capital investments have not been interrupted, we are doing everything to keep the country economically active, says Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski.

PM Spasovski told TV24 that the country is still paying off millions of euros in debts and interests generated by the former authorities led by VMRO-DPMNE.

According to him, the country is prepared to handle a third wave of the coronavirus, but only if there are functional institutions – a parliament and a political government.