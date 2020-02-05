0_Macedonia.PortalBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyPoliticsVideo statement

State financial support important for positioning domestic companies in foreign markets

The financial support provided by the state to the domestic companies is very important for their positioning in foreign markets. Sources of Rade Koncar company, which is a beneficiary of financial support, said that the competing in foreign markets is high and without support from the state, they would not be able to compete with the other long-standing companies.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 5 February 2020 14:48

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close
Close