State extends paid maternity leave through July 31

Skopje, 8 June 2020 (MIA) — People on maternity leave will be given seven additional paid weeks (through July 31), while daycare center employees are still being tested, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a news conference Monday.

According to Center for Public Health head Arben Ziberi, after a three-day break, epidemiologists were back in Skopje’s daycare centers to take samples from employees who haven’t been tested yet.

“Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases,” Ziberi told reporters, “we’ve been focused more on the urgent cases—as well as people with chronic diseases—whose results eventually turned out to be positive.”

Yet to be tested are around 2,000 daycare center employees, after 1,667 were already tested. In addition, 545 nursing home staff members have been tested so far. mr/