State Department official: Democracy in North Macedonia is alive

Brussels, 14 September 2020 (MIA) – The July parliamentary elections proved democracy in North Macedonia is in good shape, former US Ambassador to the country, Philip Reeker has said.

Reeker, who now serves as US Undersecretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, warned Monday at an online panel that Russian malign activity remained a threat for everyone, including NATO member countries, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reports.

He took part in “Policy dialogue on enhancing resilience and security in Eastern Europe,” organized online by the think tank European Policy Centre.

Asked by MIA whether North Macedonia after joining NATO was safe from Russian influence, Reeker warned that no one was safe.

He called it a challenge for NATO members and those that were not part of the Alliance. Reeker said Russia was still making attempts to interfere in the coming US elections, saying it was also the case in North Macedonia.

The State Department official welcomed the resilience of the Macedonian democracy facing the Russian challenge considering the election outcome.

Reeker also said that North Macedonia organized free, fair and well-administered elections.

North Macedonia’s membership in NATO, he noted, is of great importance for NATO and the whole Western Balkans region.

The former Ambassador said he trusted the North Macedonia government in pursing reforms to improve the country and focusing on international relations, security and stability.

Concluding his participating in the online panel, Reeker said that the United States and the European Union needed to ‘remain vigilant and together in combating Russian malign activity.’