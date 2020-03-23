Start of EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania: draft-conclusions

Brussels, 23 March 2020 (MIA) – The European Council has decided to open accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, read the draft-conclusions that are set to be adopted on Tuesday, MIA reports from Brussels.

“After having examined the Commission’s updated report of 2 March 2020 on the progress made by the Republic of North Macedonia, the Council welcomes that the country has demonstrated its determination to advance the EU reform agenda and has delivered tangible and sustained results, fulfilling the conditions identified by the June 2018 Council for the opening of the accession negotiations. In light of the progress achieved on reforms and the fulfillment of the conditions set unanimously by the Council in June 2018, the Council, subject to endorsement by the European Council, decides to open accession negotiations with the Republic of North Macedonia,” read the conclusions.

The decision is set to be confirmed by the European Council on Thursday.

“The first intergovernmental conference should be convened as soon as possible after the adoption of the negotiating framework by the Council,” read the conclusions.

Albania’s draft-conclusions are similar but including several conditions to be fulfilled prior to the intergovernmental conference.

Ministers responsible for European affairs will hold a video conference on Tuesday and refer to the conclusions.