Start of 2020-2021 school year delayed until Oct. 1 due to health threat & legislative changes

Skopje, 27 August 2020 (MIA) — The beginning of the 2020-2021 school year has been delayed by a month for two reasons, according to outgoing Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski in response to reporters’ questions Thursday.

One reason PM Spasovski pointed out was the possibility of COVID-19 cases surging in September.

Another was that the new government and Parliament have yet to be formed so legislators can adopt laws.

“People coming back from their vacations,” Spasovski said, “raise the risk of transmitting COVID-19. That’s the first reason for the delay.

“Second, we haven’t had a Parliament and a government able to make legitimate decisions.”

The electoral law, he said, did not allow any laws to be changed without a sitting government – and introducing online instruction required changes to be made to the existing education laws.

Asked about the separate meetings he had had with two groups of parents on Wednesday — one group advocating for online classes, the other for going back to school — the outgoing PM said they were constructive.

The month of September should be devoted solely to choosing an education model that would be “a necessary evil in these circumstances,” Spasovski said.

Much more focus in the future should be given to implementing real reforms in the education system, he agreed with the parents he met.

“We had two useful, productive meetings,” he said. “Not only did the parents express their opinions but we also saw we share common values regarding education.

“We arrived at the same conclusion that we need to have quality education, which would help our children gain knowledge. Because education, after all, is the future of our country.” mr/