Standard & Poor’s affirms North Macedonia’s credit rating BB- with stable outlook

Skopje, 5 September 2020 (MIA) – Standard & Poor’s agency has affirmed North Macedonia’s credit rating at BB- with a stable outlook, the Ministry of Finance said in a press release Saturday.

The rating reflects Standard & Poor’s position that despite sharp economic contraction in 2020, North Macedonia has fiscal space to manage public finances, due to long-term expectations for economic growth, debt stabilization and access to finance markets.

The agency expects the Macedonian economy to contract in 2002 by 6%, followed by a 3.5% recovery in 2021.

By the end of 2020, Standard & Poor’s projects that public debt in North Macedonia will amount to 51% of the GDP.

Increased deficit brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, it notes, is financed by an EUR 700 million Eurobond and loans from the International Monetary Fund, as well as the European Commission.

The credit agency positively assess the European Union’s decision to open EU accession negotiations with the country, which together with the implementation of reforms can significantly contribute to the development of the economy, Finance Ministry said in a press release.