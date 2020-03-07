0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Standard & Poor’s affirms country’s credit rating BB- with stable outlook

Standard & Poor's rating agency has affirmed North Macedonia's credit rating at BB- with a stable outlook.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 7 March 2020 16:44

