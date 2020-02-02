Stampede for holy oil at Tanzania church service kills 20

Dar es Salaam, 2 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Twenty people were crushed in a stampede at a church service in Tanzania as they rushed to receive an oil believed to be holy, police said.

The stampede took place on Saturday evening in Moshi, northern Tanzania, at a service held by popular evangelical pastor Boniface Mwamposa.

The event was held on a sports field with the oil handed out at the entrance gate, causing a stampede as worshippers rushed for it.

Mwamposa is believed to have fled the scene and was arrested on Sunday in the capital Dar es Salaam after police launched a large search for him involving road patrols.

Mwamposa is a well-known figure in Tanzania, attracting crowds of thousands to his church services. He also dispenses holy oil, believed to cure an assortment of ailments and ward off bad omens.

The popularity of evangelical churches has grown across southern Africa, with pastors garnering hundreds of thousands of followers, from tented church services to live broadcasts on television and social media.