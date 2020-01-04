0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Stamenkovska Stojkovski takes office at Ministry of Administration

Nevenka Stamenkovska Stojkovski, after taking office Saturday as additional deputy minister at the Ministry of Information Society and Administration, said all job advertisements approved recently would be reviewed.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 4 January 2020 16:08
