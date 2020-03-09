Stakeholders to find way to manage migrant situation: think tank forum

Поврзани вести
Germany’s Roth to discuss EU enlargement at Dutch Parliament
9 March 2020 18:20
Several doctors from Shtip in home isolation
9 March 2020 17:57
North Macedonia, Bulgaria to take on Berlin Process Presidency
9 March 2020 16:57
VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski meets with Hungarian PM Orban in Budapest
9 March 2020 16:18
Skopje airport awarded for excellence in customer experience
9 March 2020 16:15
Constitutional order wasn’t jeopardized on April 27, 2017, claims defense
9 March 2020 15:11
Провери го и оваClose
-
Thousands of migrants stuck as Greece-Turkey stand-off continues6 March 2020 14:14
-
Greece bracing for more migrant pressure on border5 March 2020 11:48
-
Gov’t: Migrant crisis management system prepared to address challenges3 March 2020 16:56