0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Stakeholders to find way to manage migrant situation: think tank forum

Europe has always been and will continue to be a popular migrant destination, but stakeholders should find a way to manage the process, said Monday participants in a panel discussion on migration, as part of the think tank forum "Stimulating strategic autonomy - Western Balkans' contribution for a shared European future" taking place in Skopje. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 9 March 2020 16:56
Back to top button
Close
Close