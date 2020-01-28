0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo

Stakeholders show strong interest for public debate on PPO law

Public debate should help the ruling and opposition parties find common ground on issues that have been causing them to postpone the adoption of the public prosecution law, Justice Minister Renata Deskoska said Tuesday.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 28 January 2020 19:41
