Stable government can be formed with 62 MPs, says Zaev

Skopje, 26 August 2020 (MIA) – A stable government can be formed with 62 MPs, which is ready to make important and courageous decisions, Zaev said Wednesday after submitting the proposal for election of new government as well as its program to the parliament.

Zaev said that the priorities of the new government will be domestic policies, because those at the international level are completed, noting the commitment to the COVID-19 crisis, the economy, the judiciary, EU accession negotiations…

“International and domestic experience has shown that a stable government can be formed with 62 MPs, and not only a stable one, but also ready to make very important and courageous decisions in the interest of the citizens. In many other countries, the parliamentary majority is not large, but that it is a parliamentary majority that reflects the majority of citizens, through the majority of MPs taking the greatest responsibility,” Zaev said.

In the talks for the new government, he said, a plan was established for rationalizing and maximizing the efficiency of the parliament and the MPs.

“This means that at least once in two weeks there will be a day for voting,” Zaev said, adding the rest of the time the MPs would dedicate themselves more professionally to the decisions that will be submitted to the parliament.

“I believe that the government’s success relies on the success of its policies, on cooperation with the opposition and responsibility the government has towards its citizens. I believe because we have proposed excellent candidates for government and I think that coming four-years will be positive period,” Zaev noted.

Not elaborating when the parliament is to elect the new government, Zaev expects Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi to give lawmakers enough time to acquaint with the new government’s program, as well as the biographies of the nominated cabinet ministers.

He expects to have functional government next week that will immediately address the challenges our country is facing with COVID-19 crisis and its impacts on the economy, education, kindergartens and many other areas.

Regarding the decision the parliament to have five Vice-Speakers, Zaev reminded that there was the same number of Vice-Speakers in the last parliamentary composition, but that does not mean that all seats will be filled.

Responding to reporter questions, Zaev said that the candidates for deputy ministers are 90 percent agreed, adding that once the new government is elected, he is to submit the list of deputies to the parliament.