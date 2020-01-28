0_Macedonia.PortalCivil SocietyLive streamingPoliticsVideo

St. Sava’s legacy inspires us to build a society equal for all: formal academy

The legacy of St. Sava inspires us eight centuries after his passing. His diplomatic activities have left a huge mark and reaffirm his greatness. He belongs to all Christians, no matter where they come from. St. Sava's legacy inspires us to build a society where all are equal, caretaker Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Monday at a formal academy marking the national holiday of the members of the Serbian community in the country – St. Sava Day.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 27 January 2020 21:52
