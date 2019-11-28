SPO investigative center needs new regulations

Skopje, 28 November 2019 (MIA) – The future of the investigative center within the Special Prosecutor’s Office should be determined by new regulations issued by a government agency authorized to do it, sources from the Public Prosecutor’s Office tell MIA.

The PPO itself doesn’t have any jurisdiction over anything related to the employees, equipment, or the operations of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Criminal Offenses Related to and Arising from the Content of the Illegally Intercepted Communication (aka the SPO), according to people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, an 18-month IPA Twinning project was launched to help build the institutional capacity of investigative centers.

The project aims to improve the efficiency of criminal justice by providing quick, transparent, and efficient pre-investigative and investigative proceedings against crime.

It will help build the capacity of the investigative centers at the PPO for Fighting Against Organized Crime and Corruption, as well as larger PPOs, such as the ones in Skopje, Kumanovo, and Tetovo.

According to Minister of Justice Renata Deskoska, investigative centers are indispensable to prosecutors, and the goal of the IPA project is to achieve effective multidisciplinary investigations that will provide prosecutors with firm evidence to support charges.

Asked about the redistribution of the SPO cases, the PPO sources maintain that pre-investigative and investigative cases are being assigned in continuity.

“Based on the scope and complexity of each case,” the sources say, “other public prosecutors can be assigned to work together on some of the cases.”

They reiterate that the PPO has authorized several SPO prosecutors to the cases, prioritizing cases already in the trial stage to ensure that these legal procedures flow smoothly.

Responsible for ensuring the security of the SPO cases are the prosecutors pursuing those cases.

Nonetheless, two public prosecutors have been assigned to oversee how those special measures are being taken to protect the cases.

“The Public Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecuting Criminal Offenses Related to and Arising from the Content of the Illegally Intercepted Communication continues to enforce previously introduced security measures and the handling of cases, evidence, and recordings,” the PPO sources say, adding: “Two public prosecutors are in charge of overseeing how these measures are implemented.”

The PPO’s taking over the cases also implies that all relevant legal provisions are being applied, as well.

Thus, the sources explain, in line with the Law on Public Prosecution, higher-level public prosecutors are appointed to higher-level cases before the Appellate Court.

To illustrate this example, the Titanic 2 case should be pursued by a higher-level PPO prosecutor before the Appellate Court.

The PPO sources also urge all decision-makers to adopt the new Law on the Public Prosecution as soon as possible “because the delay in adopting it goes against all efforts the country is making towards an efficient, independent fight against crime.”

“We need new solutions so that the PPO can perform its tasks fully while also making sure proceedings are efficient.

“Considering it is up to Parliament to adopt the Law on the PPO, we urge lawmakers to make an effort and adopt this new Law.

“It will ensure we apply international standards and principles to our work,” the people familiar with the matter say.

Daniela Markoska Aleksovska

Translated by Dragana Knežević

Edited by Magdalena Reed