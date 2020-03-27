Special EXIT online programming during state of emergency

Skopje, 27 March 2020 (MIA) — Confirming that it will be held as planned during July 9 to 12 at the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia, the most famous summer festival in the region, EXIT, is offering never-before-released music performances at 20:20 every evening, according to organizers.

Tonight’s online festival programming is dedicated to Italy, Europe’s worst-hit country with COVID-19.

“We’re offering a 2015 ‘back-to-back’ set by the two master DJs Adam Beyer and Joseph Capriati,” organizers say.

Besides the exclusive EXIT sets, leading regional DJs will also be live-streaming from their homes in the weeks leading up to the festival.

The special EXIT online programming started Thursday with a never-before-released concert of the band Faithless, organizers add.

“While we all wait for the current situation to pass,” they write, “we invite everybody to stay safe and at home, and join us every day at 20:20 for some of the greatest shows in EXIT history as well as some exclusive live shows.”

The festival was founded in 2000 in the University Park as a student movement, fighting for democracy and freedom in Serbia and the Balkans.

After the Yugoslavian general election in 2000, EXIT moved to the Petrovaradin Fortress in 2001.

EXIT has been mentioned by CNN (“World’s Top 5 Festivals”), The Guardian (“World’s Best Festival”), The Sun (“One of Europe’s most popular music events”), the BBC (“Top 3 Music Festivals”), Forbes (“Thanks to EXIT, Serbia is a festival hot spot worth your attention”), The Times (“Best European Festival”), The New York Times (“This electronic dance music festival presents high-level club music”), MTV (“World’s Best Festival”), and many more.

Over the past 20 years, EXIT has hosted music stars such as The Cure, Grace Jones, Fatboy Slim, Snoop Dogg, The Prodigy, Arctic Monkeys, Chemical Brothers, Faith No More, Pulp, and others. mr/