Speaker Xhaferi sends May Day greetings

Skopje, 1 May 2020 (MIA) – The value of workers is worth a great deal in these times of challenges and uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi says in a greeting on International Workers’ Day.

“It’s of vital importance to support workers in having their rights not only exercised but also strengthened, especially on our part as decision-makers and political stakeholders,” Xhaferi says.

No economic progress is possible without the key factor – human labor and potential, according to the Speaker.