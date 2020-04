Skopje, 27 April 2020 (MIA) – Speaker Talat Xhaferi told TV 21 on Monday that the Parliament cannot reconvene after SDSM filed an initiative for such a move.

“The Parliament can convene only after the next elections and the people are the ones who can do this,” says Xhaferi.

According to him, having a Parliament other than after the elections is an coup attempt.

“All MPs voted for the Parliament’s dissolution on February 16. The Parliament will convene after the next elections,” adds Xhaferi.