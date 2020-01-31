0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPoliticsVideo

Speaker Xhaferi: MPs to find common ground on Parliament’s Rules of Procedures

The third meeting of the Jean Monnet process started Friday afternoon in the Parliament. European Parliament’s rapporteur on North Macedonia Ilhan Kyuchyuk and members Andreas Schieder and Marion Walsmann are taking part in the meeting.

31 January 2020 18:34
