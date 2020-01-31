Speaker Xhaferi: MPs to find common ground on Parliament’s Rules of Procedures

Поврзани вести
Expert committee on establishing border crossing in Prespa Lake region meets in Skopje
31 January 2020 19:20
Tributes pour in for basketball legend killed in car crash
31 January 2020 17:45
France’s Le Drian underlines importance of PPO law adoption
31 January 2020 17:16
Zaharieva: New methodology should not hinder EU talks with North Macedonia
31 January 2020 17:09
Lab results of RDF samples taken at border crossing in 7 to 10 days
31 January 2020 16:52
Провери го и оваClose
-
Third Jean Monnet meeting to focus on Parliament’s Rules of Procedures31 January 2020 9:22
-
Parliament to ratify NATO accession protocol Feb. 11, dissolve following day23 January 2020 13:38
-
Xhaferi: Fight against corruption imperative for prosperity, democracy, rule of law17 January 2020 21:48